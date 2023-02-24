Worth Venture Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 808,223 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 2,516,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

