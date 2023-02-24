Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,424 shares during the period. Transphorm comprises 2.8% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Transphorm were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGAN. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Transphorm by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,675,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter valued at $4,765,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm Price Performance

TGAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Transphorm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transphorm Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Transphorm from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.