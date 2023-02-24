Worth Venture Partners LLC Increases Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 696,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 73.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 86,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADVM traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 165,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

ADVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Articles

