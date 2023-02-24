Worth Venture Partners LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

DEA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,262. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 424.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.