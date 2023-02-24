Worth Venture Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 59.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 142,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 129.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 490,810 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

HLIT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 242,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James cut their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

