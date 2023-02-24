Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 23,082 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Cardlytics worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Cardlytics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 153,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,487. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

