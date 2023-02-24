Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 147,463 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,463 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
scPharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.4 %
scPharmaceuticals Company Profile
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.