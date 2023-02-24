Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $390,000 Position in RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

RVL Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 29,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,489. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

