WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $836.71

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 836.71 ($10.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,023 ($12.32). WPP shares last traded at GBX 1,016.50 ($12.24), with a volume of 2,920,312 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.02) to GBX 864 ($10.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.17) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.05) in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 1,158 ($13.95) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.61).

WPP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,880.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 919.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 838.20.

WPP Increases Dividend

About WPP

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 24.40 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,181.82%.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

