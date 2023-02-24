Wrapped BNB Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $302.62 or 0.01302955 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $97.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,798,524 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

