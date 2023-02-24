Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Xencor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,538. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Insider Activity at Xencor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth $177,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.