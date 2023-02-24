Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $61,042,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after acquiring an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 738,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %
XENE stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
