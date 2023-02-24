Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 38,368 shares traded.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC owned about 0.09% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

