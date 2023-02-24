XYO (XYO) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $75.98 million and $1.33 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

