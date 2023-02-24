YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Robert W. Baird

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

YETI Price Performance

YETI opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

About YETI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of YETI by 19.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in YETI by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

