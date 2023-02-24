YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. YETI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.12-$2.23 EPS.

YETI Stock Down 2.5 %

YETI stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

About YETI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of YETI by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of YETI by 128.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 31.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.