YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.36 million and $368,023.26 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00419870 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,568.30 or 0.27802755 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.0018713 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $381,453.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

