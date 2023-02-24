YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading 0% Lower This Week

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.36 million and approximately $368,023.26 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00419870 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,568.30 or 0.27802755 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.0018713 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $381,453.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

