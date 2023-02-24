Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $123,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,594 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 97.7% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

JNJ stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.15. 2,304,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,461. The company has a market cap of $406.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average is $169.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

