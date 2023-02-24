Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,553 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $63,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.72. 67,749,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,576,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $619.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

