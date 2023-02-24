Zacks Investment Management Buys 17,202 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,506,000 after buying an additional 343,918 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,448,000 after buying an additional 880,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,789,000 after buying an additional 280,256 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,734. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.