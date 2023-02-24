Zacks Investment Management Buys 33,891 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $53,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,251. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

