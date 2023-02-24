Zacks Investment Management Buys 9,275 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $26,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,944,000 after buying an additional 158,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,198,000 after buying an additional 78,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,890,000 after buying an additional 344,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,793 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,372. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.