Zacks Investment Management Has $32.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $32,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 944,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,955. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

