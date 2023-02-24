Zacks Investment Management Purchases 18,258 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.2% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $73,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.6 %

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.95 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

