Zacks Investment Management Raises Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.23% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $83,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after acquiring an additional 379,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,663. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,771. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

