Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $106,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.72.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $413.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

