Zacks Investment Management Sells 43,617 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,617 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. 3,379,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,747,127. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

