Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on U-Haul Holding’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UHAL)

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of U-Haul in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for U-Haul’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U-Haul

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. U-Haul has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in U-Haul by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in U-Haul by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in U-Haul by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in U-Haul by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U-Haul

In other U-Haul news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,907,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,054,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,114,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $176,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,667.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 720,887 shares of company stock worth $44,366,594. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.