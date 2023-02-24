Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $47.86

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $47.86 or 0.00200150 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $781.50 million and approximately $62.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

