Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.80. Zeta Global shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 933,703 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,601 shares of company stock worth $4,488,876 in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Trading Up 14.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 280.60% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.