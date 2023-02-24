ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Holdings Increased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for 0.6% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,387. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

