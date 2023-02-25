27,800 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in PDD by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,435,000 after purchasing an additional 110,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PDD by 225.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in PDD in the second quarter valued at $380,782,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PDD by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

