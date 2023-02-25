29,714 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $60.42 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Articles

