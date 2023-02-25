38,555 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 328.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.20 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Marten Transport Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

