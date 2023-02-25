48,565 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTRA traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $25.56. 15,083,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.