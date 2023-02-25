Achain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $130,275.08 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $130,275.08 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001226 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

