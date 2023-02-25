Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.01% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,267 shares of company stock worth $519,919. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Stories

