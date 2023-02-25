Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
ATNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
