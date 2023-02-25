Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

