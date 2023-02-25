AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner Sells 744 Shares

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AGCO opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AGCO by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AGCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

