AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner Sells 744 Shares

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE AGCO opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
