Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGIO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,340. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

