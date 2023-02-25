Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AEM. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at C$61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 112.04%.

In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,204,394.77. In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,581,824.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

