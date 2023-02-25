Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFLYY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.74. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

