Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.65 ($1.76) to €1.45 ($1.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of AFLYY opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.74. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

