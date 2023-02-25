Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of ATSG traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $385,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.