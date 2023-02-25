Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
ATSG traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
