Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

AGI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.08. 2,694,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,233. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $11.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

