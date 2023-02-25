Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.08. 2,694,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,233. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $11.61.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

