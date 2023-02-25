Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 2,694,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
