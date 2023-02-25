Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 2,694,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

