Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$18.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.07. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total transaction of C$57,226.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,216 shares in the company, valued at C$538,090.08. In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$136,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 667,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,121,498.88. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total value of C$57,226.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$538,090.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,444 shares of company stock worth $1,043,680. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

