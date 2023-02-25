Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

