Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.